Ryder Cup: Europe grabs 3-1 lead as US seeks Trump boost at Bethpage Black

4 mins to read

Tommy Fleetwood fist bumps teammate Rory McIlroy of Team Europe on the 12th green during the Friday morning foursomes matches of the 2025 Ryder Cup. Photo / AFP

Europe delivered a stunning early domination of the United States to quiet a raucous New York crowd and seize a 3-1 lead as US President Donald Trump arrived for today’s opening matches of the 45th Ryder Cup.

Trump was faced with American carnage at Bethpage Black as Europe started 3-0

