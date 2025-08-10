Advertisement
PGA Tour playoffs: Justin Rose claims dramatic finish; Ryan Fox limits damage at St Jude Championship

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Sports journalists Bonnie Jansen and Christopher Reive join Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW.
Ryan Fox has kept the damage to a minimum.

No one goes into a tournament aiming to finish in a tie for 50th, but it’s what that result at the St Jude Championship represents that will give Fox some confidence as the PGA Tour playoffs roll on.

Englishman

