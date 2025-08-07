“With [Fox] being one of the only New Zealanders on the PGA Tour, the whole country basically roots for him. I’ve been out playing golf and guys are watching the tournaments on their phones. The whole country’s rooting for him.”

Moore, originally from St Louis, moved to New Zealand about 12 years ago and he and wife Paula operate Buffalo’s American Food Co. in Cromwell. They made the trip down to Memphis for the golf while on holiday in St Louis - about a four-hour drive south.

While he was able to make the family’s day, Fox left himself plenty of work to do in the opening round of the Tour playoffs.

Opening the day with a birdie, it seemed to be a good omen for the Kiwi in the 69-strong field.

However, he again struggled with accuracy with his driver - only finding four of 14 fairways off the tee. He was able to recover well to still make 11 of 18 greens in regulation, but his birdie opportunities were often from distance. He did, however, sink the two chances he had to pick up a shot from within 10ft (3m), which came on the first and sixth - both par-fours.

Positively, Fox told the Herald there were no lingering effects of the rib issue that was troubling him at last week’s Wyndham Championship.

Sitting even through nine holes, bogeys on the par-three 14th and par-four 17th saw him drop down the leaderboard late in the round, with his two-over-par round leaving him well off the pace.

The pace for the day was set by American Akshay Bhatia, who finished with a sizzling eight-under round to hold a one-shot lead from Englishman Tommy Fleetwood.

Fox ended the day in a tie for 58th, but with the playoff events having no cut line, the Kiwi will have another three rounds to turn his tournament around.

