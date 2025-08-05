Advertisement
PGA Tour: Ryan Fox makes competitive return Downunder for BMW Australian PGA Championship

Christopher Reive
By
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

Freedom presents opportunity for Ryan Fox.

With his PGA Tour card wrapped up for the next couple of seasons, the Kiwi golfer is taking advantage of some flexibility in his schedule and will return to competitive golf Downunder at the end of the year.

Fox, who will feature in the

Save