However, with the Tour Championship in a fortnight only featuring the top 30 players come the end of next week’s BMW Championship, there is plenty to play for with FedEx Cup points continuing to add up.
Currently in a tie for 61st, Fox is projected to drop six places in the FedEx Cup standings, however this will change as the tournament rolls on.
It was an ominous sign for the Kiwi early in his second round after he found the fairway bunker off the first tee and took two shots to get out of the sand. He went on to make a double bogey six.
However, it wasn’t so much a sign of things to come for Fox s it was just a bad way to start. Fox improved off the tee, finding seven of 14 fairways after only finding four in round one, and made 11 of 18 greens in regulation. He is among the top 30 players in the tournament for greens in regulation at 61% through two rounds.
There were still 21 golfers out on the course when the weather saw play suspended for the day, and those rounds will resume in the early hours of Sunday morning (NZT), with the third round to follow.
Christopher Reive joined the Herald sports team in 2017, bringing the same versatility to his coverage as he does to his sports viewing habits.