Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox reflects on the Wyndham Championship and looks ahead to the start of the playoffs.

Lightning in Memphis brought a halt to play late in the second round of the St Jude Championship, but not before Ryan Fox fell further off the pace.

The Kiwi golfer had an improved showing in the second round of the first PGA Tour playoff event, carding a one-over-par 71 – one shot better than his opening round performance.

Fox made four birdies in his round, but cancelled those out with three bogeys and a double. Sitting at three-over at the halfway point of the tournament, Fox trailing clubhouse leader Tommy Fleetwood by 16 shots; the Englishman taking top spot on the leaderboard with a round of six-under.

For Fox, the tournament could now be a case of damage control as he looks ahead to the remaining two playoff events of the season.

Heading into Memphis ranked at No 32 in the FedEx Cup, he’s in little danger of missing out on next week’s second leg of the playoffs, where the field is cut from the top 70 to the top 50.