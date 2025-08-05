Sport Panel joins Ryan Bridge on Herald NOW: Liam Lawson, All Blacks team naming and The Warriors' cruel loss to the Dolphins.

As Rory McIlroy made his 17th attempt to win a green jacket, it was a pendant of the same colour that he was gifted on a trip to New Zealand that he wore for luck.

The Northern Irishman, who needed a Masters victory to complete his career grand slam after winning the other three majors at least once each by the end of 2014, had come close to that achievement several times. Since 2015, he’d had six top-10 finishes including being runner-up in 2022.

But in 2025, McIlroy got the job done – beating Justin Rose in a playoff to finally add a Masters title to his long list of accolades.

Kiwi golfer Ryan Fox said that, ahead of the PGA Championship, McIlroy told him he had worn a pounamu gifted to him by former Prime Minister Sir John Key down Magnolia Lane – the famous entrance drive to the clubhouse at Augusta National – every day of the Masters tournament because he felt like it was good luck.

“John actually texted me a photo of him in a golf cart with Rory wearing his pounamu, which was really cool,” Fox recalled on a media call announcing he would line up in the BWW Australian PGA Championship later this year.