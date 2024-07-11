Lydia Ko tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has made a strong start in her quest for a third golf major at the site of her maiden title.

The 27-year-old has opened with a six-under 66 at the Evian Championship in France to sit one back from a three-way tie at the top.

Ko won her first major in 2015 at the Evian Resort Golf Club in Evian-Les-Bains, cruising to a six-shot victory which made her the youngest major champion in the history of the LPGA Tour. A year later she won major number two at the 2016 Chevron Championship. But a third major has eluded her since, with two second places and three third-placing finishes over the past eight years.

Gemma Dryburgh (Scotland), Ingrid Lindblad (Sweden) and Patty Tavatanakit (Thailand) sit atop the leaderboard with Ko among five other players at six-under. Ko had seven birdies with her only bogey coming at the par three second.

World number one Nelly Korda and defender champion Celine Boutier both opened with a two-under 69.