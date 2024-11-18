US President-elect Donald Trump has met with PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan and Saudi Public Investment Fund boss Yasir Al-Rumayyan, leaders of the two sides deadlocked in talks over bridging the divide in men’s golf.
The Washington Post reported on Sunday that Trump, who has hosted PGA Tour and Saudi-backed LIV Golf events on his courses, played golf with Monahan on Friday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.
The newspaper also said Trump then sat next to the Saudi wealth fund director at Saturday’s UFC event at New York’s Madison Square Garden.
A framework merger agreement was announced in June 2023 between Monahan and Al-Rumayyan to great controversy given talks were conducted in secrecy and Monahan had derided LIV for months to players to avoid having more stars defect to the upstart series that launched in 2022.
Talks blew past a deadline of last December and have continued with little progress since then, leaving men’s elite golf struggling to plan a future with top talent divided between PGA and LIV.