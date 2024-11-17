President elect Donald Trump made a dramatic entrance at UFC 309 this afternoon in New York. Video / X

US President-elect Donald Trump was greeted by chanting fans as he attended the Ultimate Fighting Championship heavyweight bout at New York’s Madison Square Garden on Saturday.

Trump entered the arena shortly before the start of the main card accompanied by UFC chief executive Dana White, who was a prominent backer during his election campaign.

Several political allies of Trump were also in attendance including entrepreneurs Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, who have been asked by Trump to lead efforts to cut government inefficiency.

Robert F. Kennedy jnr, who Trump has nominated to be Health Secretary, was also at the fight and a photo posted on X showed the pair flying to the event together on Trump’s private plane.

After waving to the chanting crowd, Trump warmly greeted UFC broadcast analyst Joe Rogan, the popular podcast host who also endorsed Trump after he appeared as a guest on his show.