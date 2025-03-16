“It was nice to stick in there today. I haven’t probably felt like I had my best out there, but nice to stay patient and hole a couple putts coming in, which was good,” Campbell said after the final round.

“I’ve always played well around here in Singapore. It’s nice to come into some of these courses knowing that I’ve played well here when I’ve needed to before. I think plenty of positives to take, and just keep building on it.”

Niemann’s win saw him rise to the top of the LIV standings and keeps him on course for a place at the US Open.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) will this season award a berth in the season’s third major to the top-ranked player from the Saudi-backed series who is not otherwise exempt.

The US Open is the only 2025 major for which Niemann is not already qualified.

“It’s one of my goals to qualify for the majors,” said the Chilean, who closed with a six-under-par 65 to win on 17 under par at Sentosa Golf Club.

“Today was one of those days where everything went my way,” said Niemann.

“I hit it amazingly and stayed really in the moment on those tough tee shots.

“I was able to get it going quickly at the beginning of the round. That helped me to build that momentum for the rest of the whole round,” added the 26-year-old.

Fireballs GC, captained by Sergio Garcia, won their third consecutive LIV team title after victories in Hong Kong, a week ago, and Adelaide.

Meanwhile, at the Players Championship on the PGA Tour, Ryan Fox has had his best finish of the season to date. The Kiwi shot a two-under 70 in the final round to end the tournament at four-under and is hovering around a tie for 20th with rain suspending play while the leaders were still on the course.

