Ben Campbell earns $2.61m with third place finish at LIV Singapore, Joaquin Niemann wins by five

Cameron McMillan
By
Deputy Head of Sport·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Ben Campbell of RangeGoats GC and Brooks Koepka of Smash GC walk on 17th hole fairway on day three of LIV Golf Singapore at Sentosa Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Kiwi golfer Ben Campbell has had his biggest payday since joining the LIV Golf League with a third-placed finish at LIV Golf Singapore on Sunday.

The 33-year-old Queenstown local is in his first full season with the RangeGoats GC team after playing as an alternative during the 2024 season.

Campbell shot a final round 67 to finish at 11-under, six shots back from winner Joaquin Niemann and just a shot behind five-time major winner Brooks Koepka in second.

Fellow Kiwi Danny Lee finished in 32nd place after a five-over 76 ruined his chance of a top-10 finish.

Campbell earned US$1.5 million ($2.61m) for his podium finish that saw him move up to 11th on the season standings, the only member of the RangeGoats team inside the top 25.

“It was nice to stick in there today. I haven’t probably felt like I had my best out there, but nice to stay patient and hole a couple putts coming in, which was good,” Campbell said after the final round.

“I’ve always played well around here in Singapore. It’s nice to come into some of these courses knowing that I’ve played well here when I’ve needed to before. I think plenty of positives to take, and just keep building on it.”

Niemann’s win saw him rise to the top of the LIV standings and keeps him on course for a place at the US Open.

The United States Golf Association (USGA) will this season award a berth in the season’s third major to the top-ranked player from the Saudi-backed series who is not otherwise exempt.

The US Open is the only 2025 major for which Niemann is not already qualified.

“It’s one of my goals to qualify for the majors,” said the Chilean, who closed with a six-under-par 65 to win on 17 under par at Sentosa Golf Club.

“Today was one of those days where everything went my way,” said Niemann.

“I hit it amazingly and stayed really in the moment on those tough tee shots.

“I was able to get it going quickly at the beginning of the round. That helped me to build that momentum for the rest of the whole round,” added the 26-year-old.

Fireballs GC, captained by Sergio Garcia, won their third consecutive LIV team title after victories in Hong Kong, a week ago, and Adelaide.

Meanwhile, at the Players Championship on the PGA Tour, Ryan Fox has had his best finish of the season to date. The Kiwi shot a two-under 70 in the final round to end the tournament at four-under and is hovering around a tie for 20th with rain suspending play while the leaders were still on the course.

- With AFP

