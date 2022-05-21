Ryan Fox of New Zealand lines up a putt on the fourth green during the first round of the 2022 PGA Championship. Photo / Getty Images.

Ryan Fox remains on track to secure his best finish in a major as a shock leader makes a bid for history at the PGA Championship in Oklahoma.

The 35-year-old Kiwi golfer, playing in his 13th major, flirted with a top 10 position in brutal playing conditions during the third round at the Southern Hills Country Club.

Fox, who started the day at even-par, produced a superb third-round performance, with three birdies and three bogeys on his card for the day.

At the time of finishing his round, Fox - whose best result in a major is a tie for 16th at the British Open - was shots 10 shots adrift of leader Mito Pereira.

The world number 100, who became the first player from Chile to lead a major during the tournament, was at 10 under thorgh the seventh hole.

A brilliant 234-yard approach shot on the par-five 13th left Fox with a four-metre eagle putt but he couldn't seal the deal.

Fox needed an excellent sand save on the following par-three but had a bogey on the next after his drive leaked right.

Fox's final putt of the round spun around the hole and dropped, to complete a bogey.

It left him at even for the tournament, and he was in a tie for 19th at the completion of his round.

Pereira has had three wins on the second tier Korn Ferry Tour in the past couple of years. He also just missed out on a bronze medal at the 2021 Olympics in a mass playoff.

But he has never won a PGA tournament and missed the cut in his only other major appearance, the US Open three years ago.

Pereira had opened up a four-shot lead over American Will Zalatoris, whose magic touch from the second round badly deserted him, and Bubba Watson.