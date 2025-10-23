Advertisement
Home / Sport / Golf

Te Arai Links announced as 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship host venue

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

Te Arai Links' South Course will host the 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship. Photo / Ricky Robinson

One of New Zealand’s top-ranked golf courses is taking on its first big tournament with Te Arai Links announced as the 2026 Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship host venue.

Te Arai Links’ South Course, which opened in 2022, will stage the tournament from October 29 to November 1 next year for the

