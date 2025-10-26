Kiwi golfer Steven Alker. Photo / Getty Images.

A stunning opening round has laid the platform for Kiwi golfer Steven Alker as he completed a memorable victory at the Simmons Bank Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker led from start to finish in the 54-hole tournament as he claimed his second win of the season, finishing 20-under par, seven shots clear of his nearest rival at the Pleasant Valley Country Club in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The 54-year-old never looked like losing following his incredible 61 opening round which saw him sit 11-under par after 18 holes. He then extended that lead after round two to sit 17-under before his final round 69 on Monday (NZ time).

It took Alker 44 holes before he got his first bogey, but the highlight of his tournament came on the very next hole when he scored an eagle on the par-5 10th.