Alker is in the driver’s seat to win a second straight season-long Schwab Cup title, which would be his third in four years, after the win saw him catapult from fourth to first in the Charles Schwab Cup standings ahead of the tour finale, the Charles Schwab Championship in Phoenix, Arizona, next month.
Alker supplants Miguel Angel Jimenez, who had been No. 1 for most of the season.
He knows he will have to be at his best to retain his lead.
“You want to be as far ahead as you can,” Alker said. “There’s not much gap and probably five, six guys who can win it.
“I’ve been there, I know what it feels like and got it done, so hey, we’ll just get working on the game.”
The final will be a 72-hole event and feature the top ranked 36 players in the standings.