Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Golf
Updated

Steven Alker wins Simmons Bank Championship on PGA Tour Champions

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Kiwi golfer Steven Alker. Photo / Getty Images.

Kiwi golfer Steven Alker. Photo / Getty Images.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A stunning opening round has laid the platform for Kiwi golfer Steven Alker as he completed a memorable victory at the Simmons Bank Championship on the PGA Tour Champions.

Alker led from start to finish in the 54-hole tournament as he claimed his second win of the season, finishing 20-under

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save