Ryan Fox of New Zealand on day two of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic at Al Hamra Golf Club. Photo / Getty Images

Despite finding the water on the last hole of the day, Ryan Fox will head into the weekend with a three-shot lead at the DP World Tour's Ras Al Khaimah Classic in the UAE.

The 35-year-old Kiwi backed up his career-best 63 in the opening round with a three-under 69 on day two to sit three strokes clear of the chasing pack.

Australian Jason Scrivener, Pablo Larrazábal of Spain, Italy's Francesco Laporta and South African trio Justin Harding, Zander Lombard and Oliver Bekker are in a six-way tie for second at nine-under.

It wasn't exactly plain sailing for Fox, who mixed six birdies with three bogeys, including a dropped shot on the par-five 18th after finding the water off the tee.

"It was a bit scrappier than yesterday," Fox said. "I didn't drive it quite as well, was a little sloppy hitting in the water on the last – that doesn't help – but hit my irons really good and gave myself plenty of chances.

"I made [six] birdies today so hopefully I can just keep it going the next couple of days, but it's been a lot of fun out there."

Fox missed the cut at the same course last week, the first of two consecutive events at the Al Hamra Golf Club, later revealing he was struggling with a back injury.

But a weekend of rest and treatment may have done the trick, as he took one step closer to what will be his second Tour victory and first tournament win since 2019.

"I struggled with my back last week and I was fighting, everything was crossed over and I didn't know where I was aiming," he said. "I was just pretty much trying to hit the ball to be honest and I was probably quite glad I had a weekend off.

"Had a lot of physio work over the weekend with the tour physios and then with my physio from Tuesday onwards. That loosened everything up and I felt like I could turn through it again, I felt like I could start the ball where I wanted to and from that point it was kind of easy.

"I felt like I could hit my shot where I wanted to which was a nice place to be."