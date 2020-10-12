Golf: Punter turns $1 into $737,453 with absurd multi bet

One lucky punter has just produced the greatest Sunday miracle of all-time after an absurd bet saluted at astronomical figures.
Hail mary bets with stacked legs, bloated odds and a minor amount placed are the ones punters want to land more than any other.
Less than a month ago we saw a group of six mates turn $6 into $NZ219,101 thanks to a 15-leg NFL multi. They've been comprehensively outdone.
If you thought turning water into wine was good, wait until you get a hold of what this individual produced.
Turning an eye to the BMW PGA Championship – which took place at the Wentworth Club in Virginia Water in Surrey, England – the freakishly lucky punter placed a 20-leg multi on 2 Ball head-to-head match-ups.
Instead of picking one golfer to win an entire tournament, 2 Ball betting sees punters pick one golfer to win a round against the pro they happen to be matched up on for the round in question.
The punter parted with a single dollar for the bet at the astronomical figures of 737322.95 to 1. Yes you read that right, he just collected a lazy $NZ737,453.95.
Here are all the one-on-one contests he jumped on with winning legs on the left hand side.
Graeme Mcdowell vs Thomas Aiken
Richie Ramsay vs Sean Crocker
Pablo Larrazabal vs Thorbjorn Olesen
Bernd Wiesberger vs Danny Willett
Kiradech Aphibarnrat vs Joakim Lagergren
Lee Westwood vs Robert Macintyre
Martin Kaymer vs Matt Wallace
Andy Sullivan vs Alexander Levy
David Horsey vs Jordan Smith
Robert Rock vs Julien Guerrier
Marcus Kinhult vs Matthias Schwab
Masahiro Kawamura vs Andrew Johnston
Ian Poulter vs Wade Ormsby
Tommy Fleetwood vs Sami Valimaki
Patrick Reed vs Ryan Fox
Scott Hend vs Gavin Green
Eddie Pepperell vs Grant Forrest
Joachim B. Hansen vs Adri Arnaus
Tyrell Hatton vs Victor Perez
Shane Lowry vs Matthew Fitzpatrick
Safe to say this punter would have rightfully lost his marbles when he checked his Sportsbet account and saw the winning ticket.
Meanwhile the rest of us will just hold out hope of landing that one hail mary bet like this individual did.