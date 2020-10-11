Golf: Lydia Ko finishes in top 20 at Women's PGA Championship

Lydia Ko in action during the third round at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Photo / AP

Kiwi golfer Lydia Ko has produced another solid finish at a major with a top-20 at the Women's PGA Championship in Newtown Square, Pennsylvania.

The former world number one shot a final round one-over 71 to finish the tournament at three-over and in a share of 18th place, 17 shots back from maiden major winner Sei Young Kim of South Korea.

It is Ko's 20th career top 20 finish at a major and the third one of the year. The US Women's Open in December will be the final major of 2020.

Kim shot a sensational 7-under 63 in the final round to seal her first major title.

The 27-year-old finished at 14-under 266 at Aronimink Golf Course, winning the major that had eluded her so far in her career.

Kim had 10 wins entering the tournament, which made her the winningest active player without a major championship. Her 63 was the best round of the tournament. She finished five shots ahead of runner-up Inbee Park, who closed with a solid 65.

Nasa Hataoka and Carlota Ciganda tied for third at seven-under. Anna Nordqvist (four-under) and Brooke Henderson (three-under) both played in Kim's group and finished fifth and sixth.

Kim is the latest addition to a growing list of first-time major winners in recent years, a sign of growing parity. Her victory means nine of the last 10 major champions had never won one before. She joins Sophia Popov (Women's British Open) and Mirim Lee (ANA Inspiration) as this year's major champions.