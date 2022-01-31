Lydia Ko smiles as she holds her trophy after winning the Gainbridge LPGA. Photo / AP

Lydia Ko is moving away from the pursuit of perfection to a more practical approach to her game, something that seems to be propelling the former world No 1 back to the top of the sport.

Ko expertly manoeuvred the tricky Boca Rio course in Florida on the final round of the Gainbridge LPGA to claim her 17th tour win of her career, thanks in large part to her sensational short game.

When other aspects of her game weren't at its best, Ko relied on her ever-consistent putting and scrambling, epitomised by a superb birdie putt on the 15th and an ice-cold bunker save at the last to stave off the challenge of American Danielle Kang for a one-stroke victory.

Lydia Ko hits a shot out of the bunker during the 18th hole. Photo / AP

Despite her latest triumph, Ko said she still sees aspects of her game that she wants to improve, even suggesting that she's been a bit rusty coming into the first two tournaments of the season – perhaps a statement of intent and a worrying sign for her rivals for the rest of the year.

"I feel like there are parts of my game that still can improve," she said after her round. "Two of my biggest goals were to have a higher greens in regulation percentage and higher fairways hit percentage this year.

"I feel like if those parts are better, the scores are going to kind of come with that. I think that puts a lot less stress on the short game. So I think that was probably my biggest focus.

"And to be honest, going into the tournament last week I didn't feel super ready. My long game didn't feel very sharp. Sean [Foley] always tells me to trust my training, and that's what I tried to tell myself today."

Lydia Ko lines up a putt. Photo / AP

Ko said one of the main changes to her game since rising to the top at the ripe age of 17 has been perspective, something she continues to absorb every day.

"I saw a quote that Jon Rahm said … it's not about how many times you hit the fairway in golf, at the end you have to try and play like the best score you can in the circumstances.

"And I think that kind of hit me to say sometimes I think you get too carried away about, 'oh, it's in the fairway'. But you're just trying to scramble if you're out of position and manage your way around with how you're playing and not try and like hit it and do everything perfectly.

"That's something that happens on PlayStation. I still don't play perfectly on PlayStation. You know, I think his quote really helped me to realise that, you know what? It's golf. Sometimes I'm going to hit great shots; sometimes I'm going to hit not-so-pretty ones. I have to manage my way around and try and shoot the best score I can."

Ko's latest trophy, which came with a handy $458,000 cheque, also puts her one step closer to joining the Hall of Fame, with the win at Gainbridge bringing her Hall of Fame points tally to 21, just six short of joining the elusive club.

Ko said it would be an honour to achieve that accolade one day, but added that improving in all aspects of her game remains the number one priority.

"Obviously I have to play well, win, to kind of collect those points along the way. All those awards and accolades and being in the Hall of Fame is great and not many people are there. If I could have my name alongside the many amazing legends in this the Hall of Fame, it would be a huge honour.

"I know there are still things in my game I want to improve and get better at to kind of give myself a run for it.

"When I'm out there playing I'm just trying to make as many birdies as I can and shoot the best score and just enjoy being out here. If I can get all the other things done at the same time it is a bonus."