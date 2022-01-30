Lydia Ko of New Zealand holds up her ball as she finishes on the 18th hole in the final round to win the Gainbridge LPGA. Photo / AP

Commentators were hailing the return of the real Lydia Ko as the Kiwi golf ace won in Florida, prevailing in a battle with close friend Danielle Kang.

A brilliant putt on the 15th and Ko's ability out of the bunkers won the day as she recorded her 17th LPGA title win at the Gainbridge tournament in Florida.

The 24-year-old broke her win drought in 2021, finished the year with a string of top finishes and has roared to number three in the world rankings.

Ko took home $US300,000 for the win, moving her to ninth on the all-time career money list with US$12,668,796.

The latest win had TV commentators celebrating her re-emergence as a major force, and it also gained her another point towards Hall of Fame membership.

Her Hall of Fame prospects are becoming an increasing focus and it is also a question that has been raised within the Ko camp.

Ko has often stated that she will retire relatively early but in answer to a post-victory question, the Kiwi said it would be a huge honour to be included in the official pantheon.

Ko said: "My mum did ask me the other day 'if you're near that retirement age and you are one point off will you keep playing?'

"I just have to be realistic at that point and ask myself can I get this job done or not?"

Ko has 21 Hall of Fame points, with 27 being the magic number. Major titles are worth two points.

The Gainbridge at Boca Rio turned into a two-way duel. The chasers were within striking distance but never mounted challenges.

Ko led Kang by two going into the final round but the American had drawn level after the first three holes of the final round.

Ko regained an outright lead on the 15th with a long curling putt, and she produced another superb shot out of the bunker on the 18th. Kang then missed a four-metre putt to force a playoff.

Long-time world number one Ko praised her coach Sean Foley in answer to suggestions that she was back as a major force.

Ko said: "Last year was a big turnaround and even the fall of 2020.

"When we had a long time off it was time for me to look at what are the things I need to work on, just take a whole new approach to things.

"I started working with Sean who has been a huge help from the technical standpoint…getting me to the point where I feel like it's natural and not trying to make positions.

"And at the same time (he) clears the questions and not so good ideas in my head."

Ko said there were still things she wanted to improve in order to make a "run for" the Hall of Fame.

"If I could have my name alongside the many amazing legends in the Hall of Fame it would be a huge honour," she said.

"All those awards and accolades and being in the Hall of Fame is great…there are not many people there."