Golf: Lydia Ko's record-breaking final round not enough to claim third major at ANA Inspiration

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has put herself in the running to claim the first golf major of the year on the LPGA Tour after a record-breaking final round at the ANA Inspiration. Video / @LPGA

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has fallen just short of her third golf major title after a record-breaking final round at the ANA Inspiration.

Heading into the final day, Ko sat eight shots behind leader Patty Tavatanakit from Thailand. However, she hit five birdies and an eagle on her way to a seven-under front nine on the Rancho Mirage course to light up the tournament's finish.

Her front-nine 29 set the ANA nine-hole scoring record, and ties the lowest nine-hole score at any major championship.

Ko then hit two further birdies to begin her back nine before recording another on the 15th hole to finish at 10-under for her round - tying the course record - to create a thrilling finish to the first major of the year on the LPGA Tour.

Ko was relying on the 21-year-old Tavatanakit to falter in her quest for a maiden major, but she remained calm under pressure and recorded par scores over her final six holes to seal a final round of 68, two shots ahead of Ko.

The Kiwi star finished well in front of four players who tied for third place on the leaderboard.

One of the great rounds in major history right there from Lydia. So so cool to see her beaming with pride about the golf she is playing. Amazing day out and so much to look forward to for her in the year ahead. @TeeTimeNZ @PhilTataurangi — Louis Herman-Watt (@LouisHWatt) April 5, 2021

Take a bow, Lydia Ko! 👏



Ko ties the 18-hole @ANAinspiration record with a final round 62! pic.twitter.com/sZ4wEuaWuF — LPGA (@LPGA) April 5, 2021

If you are not watching @ANAinspiration you are missing some of the best golf I’ve seen in a long time.

Lydia Ko could be playing the all time best final round of a major...

Turn on your TV..... — Thomas Bjørn (@thomasbjorngolf) April 4, 2021

Lydia Ko celebrates a birdie during her final round at the ANA Inspiration. Photo / Getty Images

Earlier in the tournament, Ko had posted three steady but unspectacular rounds of two-under, three-under and one-under, so this outburst of form has come somewhat out of the blue.

Ko has kicked off her 2021 season in the same way she ended last year: consistent and constantly in the hunt for the title, but not quite able to break her winning drought of almost three years.

After three consecutive top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, Ko struggled last week at the Kia Classic where she ended up in a tie for 26th following a rough start to the tournament.

The ANA Inspiration holds a special place in Ko's heart, following her win in 2016 where she became the youngest ever two-time major champion.