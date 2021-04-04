Golf: Lydia Ko rockets up ANA Inspiration leaderboard during phenomenal final round

Lydia Ko celebrates a birdie during her final round at the ANA Inspiration. Photo / Getty

New Zealand golfer Lydia Ko has put herself in the running to claim the first golf major of the year on the LPGA Tour after a scintillating opening nine holes in her final round at the ANA Inspiration.

Heading into the day four, Ko sat eight shots behind leader Patty Tavatanakit from Thailand. However, she hit five birdies and eagle on her way to a seven-under front nine on the Rancho Mirage course.

Her front-nine 29 set the ANA nine-hole scoring record, and ties the lowest nine-hole score at any major championship.

Ko then hit two further birdies, along with two pars, to begin her back nine to move within two shots of Tavatanakit with five holes to play in her round.

Ko currently sits four shots ahead of three players tied for third place at 11-under.

Earlier in the tournament, Ko had posted three steady but unspectacular rounds of two-under, three-under and one-under, so this outburst of form has come somewhat out of the blue.

Ko has kicked off her 2021 season in the same way she ended last year: consistent and constantly in the hunt for the title, but not quite able to break her winning drought of almost three years.

After three consecutive top 10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, Ko struggled last week at the Kia Classic where she ended up in a tie for 26th following a rough start to the tournament.

The ANA Inspiration holds a special place in Ko's heart, following her win in 2016 where she became the youngest ever two-time major champion.