Golf: Lydia Ko remains in front of field at halfway mark of LPGA Tour opener

Lydia Ko sinks her bogey putt on 18 during the LPGA Gainbridge Championship. Photo / Photosport

Lydia Ko has continued her fine form on her home course to hold a one shot lead halfway through the opening event of the 2021 LPGA Tour.

Playing in Orlando at the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club, Ko followed up her opening-round 65 with a solid three-under 69 on Saturday.

At the time of writing that was enough for Ko to hold the lead by herself ahead of US golfers Nelly Korda in second place and Ryann O'Toole in third. Both of her closest rivals posted four-under rounds of 68.

However, Ko's lead could easily have been more impressive with her round pairing six birdies with three bogeys, including one on the final hole.

The Gainbridge Championship is also acting as a major throwback for golf fans with former world number one Annika Sorenstam competing for the first time on the tour since retiring in 2008.

"This is just an appearance. It's not a comeback," the American-Swede said of her decision to venture back into the spotlight.

However casually the 50-year-old put it, there was little chance that the return of golf's queen would fly under the radar.

Not just because the Sorenstam family home is a stone's throw away from the 16th hole at Lake Nona - which inevitably added an extra layer of meaning to the occasion - but as a mother-of-two, it is clear the ten-time major winner now views golf through a different lens.

She endured a tough front nine, triple bogeying on the fifth, but recovered well to finish with a respectable opening round of 75, before improving overnight with a one-under score of 71.

- with The Telegraph UK