Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Golf: Lydia Ko primed for British Open challenge

4 minutes to read
Lydia Ko has had eight top-10 finishes this season. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko has had eight top-10 finishes this season. Photo / Getty

Matt Brown
By
Matt Brown

Matt Brown is the news director for Newstalk ZB Sport

Sean Foley can see the day where Lydia Ko won't need his coaching advice.

For the man who once worked with Tiger Woods, there is little wrong with the world No 4's game heading into

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.