Golf: Kiwi caddie, Steve Williams chips in from retirement for another stint with former World No 1

Steve Williams talks with Adam Scott during the final round of the 96th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Steve Williams talks with Adam Scott during the final round of the 96th PGA Championship at Valhalla Golf Club in 2014. Photo / Getty Images

Legendary Kiwi caddie Steve Williams is being lured out of retirement to once again work with Australian Adam Scott.

As Scott chases an elusive second major championship next year, he’s called on the experienced New Zealander to carry him through this month’s Australian PGA Championship.

Steve Williams, 58, is most famous for caddying Tiger Woods for 13 of his 15 major titles from 1999 to 2011. He also looped for Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd and Ian Barker-Finch during his career. After ending the partnership with Woods that yielded 13 major victories, Williams joined Scott’s team and helped him secure a breakthrough win at the 2013 Masters.

Tiger Woods embraces his caddy Steve Williams after his victory in 2006. Photo / Photosport

Williams then parted ways with Scott at the end of 2017 after more than 40 years of caddying.

The New Zealander was lured out of retirement to be on Scott’s bag for the next two weeks at the PGA Championship being played at Royal Queensland in Brisbane and the Australian Open at the Kingston Heath Golf Cup in Melbourne.

In 2023, Scott wants to have Williams and Greg Hearmon, Scott’s regular caddie, share the bag.

“For me it’s exciting to work again with Steve and see if we can rediscover the magic,” Scott told Golf Digest.

“As a player, you experience different points in your career. Right now on the PGA Tour is a time of change, and I’m adjusting to it.

“Having Steve and Greg doing a job share is going to help me get everything I need and that’s to be fresh at the biggest events.”

After briefly holding the World No 1 title in 2014, Scott is hungry to try and win a second major championship next year.

“My goal is to win majors; I had a good run with Steve in the majors and we did win the Masters, but it’s about getting an overall balance for what I need to perform in the biggest events,” Scott said.

Williams was at a point in his life where he was keen to have a “dabble” again so he was thrilled to get the call-up.

“The time I spent caddying for Adam was very memorable; helping him becoming the first Australian to win at Augusta,” Williams told Golf Digest.

“I feel Adam is in a good shape with his game, and I’m fresh having not caddied for a few years, so I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm.

“I’ve always said to Adam and to others, to be remembered as one of the great players, you have to win multiple majors. The opportunity to try and get Adam major No. 2 and elevate himself to a special group of players in history, would be a privilege.”