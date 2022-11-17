Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Golf: ‘A lot of ups and downs’ - Lydia Ko comes full circle as she chases LPGA’s top honour

Joel Kulasingham
By
6 mins to read
Lydia Ko. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko. Photo / Getty

Lydia Ko says winning the LPGA Tour’s Player of the Year for the first time since 2015 would be a “special” way to cap off her career to date.

The 25-year-old world No 3 leads

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport