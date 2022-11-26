Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Goalmouth Scramble: 10 observations from week 1 of World Cup

Steven Holloway
By
4 mins to read
Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico. Photo / AP

Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Mexico. Photo / AP

NZME’s world-renowned football blog Goalmouth Scramble is back. Our rotating stable of football writers will offer daily hot takes on all the action from the World Cup in Qatar. Today, Steve Holloway makes ten observations

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport