German big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner is making waves in the surfing world once again, possibly breaking his own record by riding what could be the biggest wave ever at 28.58m.

German big-wave surfer Sebastian Steudtner is once again posed to rewrite the record books.

Known for his daring exploits on the towering waves of Nazaré, Portugal, the 38-year-old believes he has shattered his won world record by taking on what could be the largest ridden wave ever recorded.

The wave is believed to have been a colossal 28.57 meters (93.73 feet) high, over two metres bigger than Steudtner’s previous record of 26.21 meters (86.4 feet) set in Nazaré in 2020.

“Big-wave surfing is a beautiful sport; I love it and I am very proud to be able to bring it to the next level through development of safety and technology and believing in my dream,” Steudtner said in a statement.

“It is my goal to improve big wave surfing and take it to the next level. Together with my team, which is driven by its unique ‘can do’ mindset to define [what is] possible in big-wave surfing, we were able to accomplish this mission.”

Any determination of an official world record is made by the World Surf League (WSL), as competitive surfing’s governing body, and Guinness World Records. The process could take up to several months.

As part of his “Mission Wave Alpha” project, Steudtner has made Nazaré his home base for the past few years. Collaborating with partners such as Porsche, Porsche Engineering, Schaeffler, O2, DVAG and X-BIONIC, he is attempting to conquer the tallest waves to enhance water safety and innovating board materials and design. Steudtner’s mission aims to push the boundaries of the sport to new heights.

The feat was made possible through a collaboration with Porsche Engineering, resulting in the development of a prototype drone equipped with cutting-edge technology. This drone, armed with cameras, control units and sensors, can precisely measure the height of waves and track the surfer within a radius of about 100 metres.

Expressing his gratitude for the partnership, Steudtner praised Porsche for its commitment to his vision. “I am very grateful to Porsche for the co-operative partnership over the past three years,” he remarked. “True to ‘Driven by Dreams’ and with Porsche as a partner, I have been able to fulfil my dream of contributing to the further development of my sport.”

Marcus Schmelz, project manager at Porsche Engineering, emphasised its dedication to advancing surfing through technology.

“We are very pleased to have created an innovative solution that can advance the sport of surfing,” he said. “Our goal is to further increase transparency in big-wave surfing and to provide accurate measurement data more quickly.”

As Steudtner awaits official confirmation of his potentially record-breaking ride, one thing is clear: whether he’s riding the crest of a wave or pushing the boundaries of technology, Steudtner continues to make waves in the world of surfing.

It comes during a big week for the world of surfing, with 11-time world champion Kelly Slater calling time on his career.

“It’s been an incredible lifetime of memories.

“It’s so much emotion for so long ... it’s not all roses but it’s been the best times of my life.

“It feels like the end but it’s the start of something else, the rest of my life.”

Luke Kirkness is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He previously covered consumer affairs for the Herald and was an assistant news director in the Bay of Plenty. He won Student Journalist of the Year in 2019.