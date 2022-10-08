'Gave me goosebumps': Watch Black Ferns deliver spine-tingling haka

The Black Ferns performed a stirring haka before their match last night. Source: Spark Sport

The Black Ferns performed a stirring haka before their match last night. Source: Spark Sport

Black Ferns stars say their inspiring World Cup haka at Eden Park had a meaning beyond setting the traditional challenge.

The defending champions performed the haka before their opening match against Australia. The Wallaroos players were prepared, linking arms and advancing in a flat line slightly at one point but keeping a distance.

The aggressive nature of the All Blacks' haka has been controversial over the years, and some observers claim it gives the New Zealand team an unfair advantage.

The Black Ferns say they also wanted to use the haka as part of traditional welcoming protocol for the visiting teams.

I hope it came across on the TV but that Black Ferns haka gave me goosebumps!#womensrugby #wrugby #RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/LHfFRojcTG — The Womens Rugby Show (@WomensRugbyShow) October 8, 2022

Try scoring ace Portia Woodman said: "The karanga that you would have heard was just us introducing the teams coming to New Zealand, welcoming you to Auckland, and the last one was about bringing on the challenge. The challenge has been set, and we're ready to go.

New Zealand perform the Haka during the Pool A Rugby World Cup 2021 New Zealand match between Australia and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

"It's just something that Ruahei (Demant) and Arihiana (Marino-Tauhinu) made just before the test."

Demant said: "That was pretty special. Hosting a home World Cup; this is the first time it's ever been done in Aotearoa and it's only right that, as wāhine, we karanga and welcome all the teams here to Aotearoa and Tāmaki Makaurau.

I’ve been in the presence of haka from before I was in double digits and my word, watching the Black Ferns before their match against AUS had to be one of the most powerful expressions I’ve seen. Mana wāhine. — Quinnipiac's WWC 2023 Crew (@QuinnipiacWWC23) October 8, 2022

"It was special to be able to do that, and the crowd really got behind it."

The Black Ferns went on to win the group match 41 - 17.