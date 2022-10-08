After a rocky start the Aussie in the lead the Black Ferns came back strong and took the win. Video / Spark Sport

OPINION:

There was a time, not so long ago, when the Black Ferns headlining Eden Park could only be deemed the impossible dream. Not so anymore.

Shattering that glass ceiling with a world record turnout on the opening day of their maiden home World Cup is one of the many reasons the Black Ferns nervy victory against the unfancied Wallaroos was so much more than a game.

This was a celebration, a tribute, to those many dedicated women who went before; those who paved the way, sacrificed, slept on pub floors and played for the love of the game. It was for those women who were overlooked, marginalised and broke stereotypes, as much as it was a chance for these Black Ferns to soak in an occasion never witnessed before.

Women's rugby owning the spotlight, being seen in a different, illuminating light, means so much to so many. It has the power to inspire and transform future generations.

Well before the Black Ferns, Rita Ora and Taika Waititi strode on to the hallowed turf and a contrasting vibe descended over this event compared to other high profile rugby fixtures at the same venue.

The crowd diversity, the prevalence of families, widespread brown faces and the festival atmosphere that had thousands on the feet willing Fijiana, in their first World Cup, on against tournament favourites England painted a stark contrast to a typical All Blacks test.

Organisers struck a chord with the combination of daytime rugby and ticket pricing affordability that enabled a family of four to enjoy seats in the west stand for $50.

Hopefully, someone at New Zealand Rugby takes note.

New Zealand player Stacy Fluhler in action against Australia. Photo / Dean Purcell

While large pockets of empty seats suggests Eden Park was not, in fact, a 44,000 sellout as touted, it is probably more reflective of punters who came and went, particularly those with young kids, throughout the day.

When their time to shine arrived a stirring haka followed beaming smiles during the anthem but the Black Ferns were soon blinded by the bright lights to the point of bordering on stage fright.

Perhaps burdened by the weight of hype and expectation, the Black Ferns struggled to find their rhythm.

Dropped balls, kicks missing touch, forced passes and discipline issues punctuated a sloppy start that allowed the Wallaroos to lead 17-0 after 27 minutes. Gulp.

The Black Ferns regrouped and responded, though. Eventually the poi flew as high as spirits.

For a Wayne Smith-led team steadfastly devoted to attacking intent it was somewhat surprising to see the direct approach from the forward pack spark the Black Ferns revival.

The free-flowing magic would come later — Stacey Fluhler setting up Portia Woodman's hat-trick with a flick ball over her head one highlight. Yet without the forwards doing the hard graft to resurrect their cause, the Black Ferns could have been reeling by halftime rather than scoring 41 unanswered points.

Portia Woodman bagged a hat-trick against Australia. Photo / Dean Purcell.

Shaking off their initial shellshock should stand the Black Ferns in good stead for what's to come.

Two yellow cards for the Wallaroos in the same movement undoubtedly helped the Black Ferns kick well clear but they were good enough to take their chances. Led by Ruby Tui and her fellow sevens sisters, the Black Ferns showed their class to put a stamp of authority on the result by the finish.

Smith will ensure they learn from this experience, too.

Finding a way to release the shackles and embrace freedom from the outset could be the key.

They did it the hard way but the end result guarantees the Black Ferns legacy and significant milestone they achieved tonight gets the recognition it deserves.