Rugby

Rugby: Onus on Black Ferns to close gap with England, France in bid for World Cup glory, says Wayne Smith

Christopher Reive
4 mins to read
The Black Ferns have won all six of their tests in 2022 so far. Photo / Photosport

Leading into the World Cup, the Black Ferns have impressed. With six wins from as many tests in 2022, there is plenty of excitement leading into the tournament as it kicks off this weekend.

However,

