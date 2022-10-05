Rugby Direct podcast: Looking ahead to the women's Rugby World Cup

Voyager 2022 media awards
The Black Ferns open the tournament against Australia. Photo / Getty

On this week's Rugby Direct, Elliott Smith (Newstalk ZB's All Blacks commentator) and Liam Napier (NZ Herald chief sports writer) look ahead to the Rugby World Cup 2021 (being played in 2022) kicking off this weekend at Eden Park and ask whether the Black Ferns are a realistic chance of winning it at this point in their rebuild against the likes of England and France.

We chat Jordie Barrett's re-signing with NZR and the Hurricanes through to 2025 and the fortunes of the NPC sides as we approach the business end of the side.