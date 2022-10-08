MetService National weather: October 7th-9th. Video / Metservice

Fortune is favouring rugby fans at Eden Park today with a low chance of a light shower as they soak up the action at the women's Rugby World Cup opening day extravaganza.

The sun has been competing with intermittent cloudy periods in Auckland this afternoon, and that was likely to continue through the late afternoon and evening, MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said.

"There's a low chance of a light shower or two, but that's across the whole of Auckland, not just Eden Park."

Protection from the glare of the sun was still a necessity for fans at the opening Women's Rugby World Cup games at Auckland's Eden Park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Mild temperatures will also make for comfortable live footy watching, with today's high of 19C dipping to about 15C by the time the Black Ferns take on trans-Tasman rivals Australia from 7.15pm, Bellam said.

Settled weather across the country was thanks to a large high pressure system.

"That anti-cyclone stays mostly in charge tomorrow, so it'll be mostly fine tomorrow too."

The settled weather was also good for those celebrating Diwali in Auckland. Photo / Hayden Woodward

There's a chance of a light shower in Northland, Bay of Plenty, Kāpiti and Wellington but the rest of the North Island should be fine with temperatures in the mid to late teens.

In the south, Buller can expect occasional showers tomorrow and Westland and Fiordland, with showers turning to rain from evening, can expect settled weather.

The high pressure system starts to recede by Monday, with the second week of the school holidays seeing a mix of showers and rain.

Loyalties were as mixed as our weather can be for some fans at the Women's Rugby World Cup opening games in Auckland today. Photo / Dean Purcell

There was a moderate chance of heavy rain in Westland and Fiordland for Monday and Tuesday, and north-west gales in inland Canterbury, inland Otago, Southland and Fiordland on Monday, Bellam said.

No watches or warnings have been issued at this stage.

Rain would also develop for Horowhenua, Kapiti Coast, Wairarapa, Wellington and from Westland and Canterbury northwards on Tuesday.

By Wednesday it would be mainly fine in the top half of the North Island, but could be wet at times in the lower half.

Isolated showers are also forecast in Nelson and Marlborough on Wednesday, but fine weather is expected across the rest of the South Island.