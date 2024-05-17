The Chardonnay Affair is made up of several events over the weekend where wine lovers can enjoy some of the region's renown chardonnays.

The special annual Gisborne weekend for chardonnay lovers is almost upon us.

The Chardonnay Affair is all about savouring Gisborne’s delicious chardonnay and discovering why the region is renowned for producing some of New Zealand’s most iconic and sought-after wine.

It will also elevate your appreciation for the artistry behind each glass.

The Chardonnay Affair has been a popular addition to the Gisborne calendar since 2019, made up of four events over the course of a weekend.

The affair begins with The Fling at the Black House, where you can relish the full-bodied flavour of chardonnay while admiring expansive views over Wainui Beach.

Guests will sip and sample Gisborne’s finest classic chardonnay while enjoying a selection of sumptuous food to match.

On Saturday make a lunch date at the Vines at Bushmere Estate for Chardonnay in the Vines. Guests will enjoy the best local kaimoana from our shores dished up by the talented team at the Vines.

The Masterclass will take place at Tahu restaurant on Waikanae Beach at 1pm on Saturday, featuring a selection of the best chardonnay by local winemakers.

Step into the world of classic Gisborne chardonnay - The Masterclass invites you to experience the essence of Gisborne’s terroir as expressed through its signature chardonnays.

From the sun-drenched vineyards to the cool sea breezes, Gisborne’s unique microclimate imparts a character that sets its chardonnays apart.

During this exclusive session, you’ll sample a curated selection of Gisborne’s finest chardonnays, each revealing the region’s hallmark notes of ripe stone fruit, citrus and subtle oak.

Delve into the intricacies of Gisborne’s winemaking techniques and learn how they shape the flavour profile of these exceptional wines.

On Sunday, rendezvous on The Chardonnay Express as the historic Wa165 stream train makes its way through the countryside to Muriwai. The steam train ride gives people the opportunity to connect with the clever winemakers who craft these delicious chardonnays.

With so much on offer over the weekend, the Chardonnay Affair promises to have something to tempt even the most discerning of wine lovers.

When: Friday - Sunday, May 24-26

Further event details and tickets from thechardonnayaffair.co.nz















