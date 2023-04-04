Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Future looks bright at halfback for the All Blacks

Liam Napier
By
5 mins to read
All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie. Photo / Getty Images

All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie. Photo / Getty Images

A changing of the guard is nigh for the All Blacks – yet it’s not all doom and gloom.

The looming, traditional post-World Cup exodus will inevitably strip long-established influential figures from the black jersey,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport