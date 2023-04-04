All Blacks halfbacks Aaron Smith and Finlay Christie. Photo / Getty Images

A changing of the guard is nigh for the All Blacks – yet it’s not all doom and gloom.

The looming, traditional post-World Cup exodus will inevitably strip long-established influential figures from the black jersey, as it does every four years.

Nowhere will that be more evident than first five-eighth when Richie Mo’unga, who marks his 100th match for the Crusaders on Friday night, and Beauden Barrett depart to Japan.

Damian McKenzie, should he re-sign with New Zealand Rugby beyond this year, and Stephen Perofeta are next in line to assume the first-five mantle but as we’ve seen with Mo’unga’s progression, replicating Super Rugby form for the All Blacks is no easy task.

After his anointment to lead the All Blacks next year, Scott Robertson will already be eyeing prospects to promote into the playmaking and other voids, particularly at lock and loose forward, as he plots his 2024 rebuild.

One position Robertson doesn’t have to lay awake at night and fret about, however, is halfback.

No one will ever replicate Aaron Smith’s sustained impact on the All Blacks. Through 114 tests, Smith’s influence rivals Dan Carter.

Smith’s speed to the base and width of pass significantly altered the All Blacks attack since arriving on the test scene some 11 years ago.

Nothing ever lasts forever, though. As Smith prepares for one final push before linking with Barrett at Steve Hansen’s Japanese club Toyota, a new breed of talented halfbacks rapidly emerge in plain sight.

All Blacks coach Ian Foster faces a difficult decision settling on Smith’s two deputies for the World Cup with Brad Weber reinforcing his credentials at the unbeaten Chiefs, Finlay Christie performing strongly for the Blues, Folau Fakatava attempting his comeback with the Highlanders, Cam Roigard underlining his dynamic qualities with the Hurricanes and TJ Perenara pushing for a return.

Next year, though, it is increasingly clear that Robertson will have five candidates – all with contrasting attributes – pushing their case for national inclusion.

Other than Perenara in his pomp, Christie is the best defensive halfback New Zealand can claim. He never shies away from contact; his nuggety traits on display every weekend behind the big Blues pack. In three starts and 14 tests, the Scottish-born 27-year-old is yet to prove he belongs at the next level, but further opportunities will come.

Fakatava’s taste of test rugby didn’t last long – two brief appearances off the bench in the ill-fated home series defeat to Ireland last July – before rupturing his ACL.

The Tongan-born Fakatava opted for rehab over surgery in order to pursue his World Cup dream this year, which curiously leaves him playing with no ACL in either knee. His return with the Highlanders this season has understandably, therefore, been a slow burn. Glimpses of his noted running threat are gradually growing, though, with the victory against Moana Pasifika last weekend offering a reminder. If his knees hold together, the 23-year-old has ample time to force his way into All Blacks contention.

Any other year Perenara’s absence from the Hurricanes would be profound. Not so this season. That’s down to Roigard. The Counties Manukau product has been a revelation, with his support play, speed to the base and crisp delivery consistently shining.

Roigard’s rise was confirmed last year with selection in the All Blacks XV alongside Weber and Perenara. He’s since seized that shoulder tap to further enhance his form and firmly elevate into the national conversation.

Stuck behind Weber at the Chiefs, Cortez Ratima’s opportunities to showcase his obvious potential have been limited this season. Yet he is another right in the mix. Ratima brings inherent combative qualities combined with speed and a nose for the try-line. At 22-years-old it is not hard to envision Ratima and Roigard going head-to-head for many years to come.

Noah Hotham is certain to feature prominently in that picture, too. He could, in fact, be the best of the next generation halfbacks.

While Mitchell Drummond remains the Crusaders’ preferred starting nine, it won’t be long before Hotham, dubbed the future of the franchise after being snapped up from the New Zealand under-20s via Hamilton Boys’ High School, usurps the veteran.

In his first start for the Crusaders in their patchy win over the Reds last week, Hotham immediately impressed with his range of passing and the confidence to jockey from the ruck to create space for others. The 19-year-old laid on Dom Gardiner’s try after a lethal snipe from the base that combined speed, vision and a silky offload.

Above all else, Hotham possesses the elusive quality of time on the ball. Playing under the future All Blacks coach won’t hurt his future prospects, either.

Post-World Cup years pose challenges for any All Blacks coach. Yet with props Ethan de Groot and Tyrel Lomax locked in through to 2026, and the next wave of nines knocking on the door, the blocks are there for Roberton’s rebuild.