From 'shattered career' to top of the world: How superstar Kiwi jockey bounced back

James Mcdonald riding #4 Verry Elleegant wins race 7, the Lexus Melbourne Cup during 2021 Melbourne Cup Day at Flemington Racecourse. Photo / Getty Images.

In his darkest hour superstar New Zealand jockey James McDonald made a promise to himself.

Yesterday, at Flemington, his equine sweetheart Verry Elleegant helped him keep that pledge in a dazzling Kiwi domination of the A$8 million Melbourne Cup.

The former South Auckland-trained mare swept past hot favourite Incentivise at the Flemington 200m for a breathtakingly easy victory to put a A$4.4m exclamation mark on her remarkable career.

Trained by ex-pat Kiwi Chris Waller, Verry Elleegant had plenty doubting her champion status after two recent defeats but now the winner of Australia's iconic staying double, the Caulfield and Melbourne Cups as well as almost A$14.3m nobody is doubting her any more.

But horses don't care what people say, they can't read.

McDonald can and his Christmas present in 2016 was more doubters, more criticism, that any then 24-year-old should have to endure.

The wonder kid of Australian racing was disqualified for 18 months for profiting from a $1000 bet somebody else placed on Astern, a horse he rode to win.

It is the most victimless of crimes, not even disallowed in some forms of racing, but it came with a mandatory 18-month ban. McDonald's career was shattered and plenty of pundits piled in.

The critics said he would get too fat, as he already has some struggles with weight. He was never welcomed back by global super power Godolphin, his then bosses, and some thought he had become a cautionary tale.

McDonald didn't doubt.

In that darkest hour as he drove away from the hearing that could have destroyed a young man's life he rang those he trusted. Those who had had their backs to the wall, his own collection of fallen angels.

They told him what McDonald knew but any young man staring into a career abyss wants to hear: You will be okay. Come back better. Come back and win the Melbourne Cup.

The last one stuck. A goal, a tangible thing, a prize to be chased that one day McDonald could claim. A giant, gold redemption token with the racing world watching.

So on that December day McDonald promised himself to win the Melbourne Cup. Of course all jockeys want to, and some even dream of winning THE race.

But McDonald, the happy little Waikato magician, promised himself.

He swallowed his medicine and remarkably didn't become sour or blame others. He spent his time wisely, losing his riding gear, discovering the world.

He became a more well-rounded young man, living proof that maybe everybody in horse racing should be forced from its fishbowl in their 20s to gain perspective.

Since has returned to race riding in May 2018, he has gone to the next level, his own level.

More focused, more business but still laughing, his weight more under control. As for Godolphin, these days they are lucky to get him because everybody wants the comeback kid.

J-mac has gone from being one of the best jockeys in Australia to the best jockey in Australia. Some title.

Three weeks ago he won the A$15m Everest, the flashiest and richest race in his home town of Sydney and on his track. It doesn't get any bigger, does it?

It does if you made yourself a promise on your darkest day. Keeping that promise closes the circle.

Ironically J-mac wasn't even set to ride Verry Elleegant until last Saturday because while he is her regular New South Wales rider another hoop was committed to her for the spring because McDonald thought he would be trapped in NSW by Covid.

But plans changed, state borders came down, racing plans changed and as fate would have it McDonald, who obliterated the record books with four winners on Derby Day, found out that day he and Verry Elleegant would be a couple again in the Melbourne Cup.

After that barrier 18 didn't matter. The firm track didn't matter.

That promise had to be kept and when it was McDonald screamed into his hand in a private moment watched by millions. Job done.