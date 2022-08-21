Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

From driving forklifts to Commonwealth Games hero: What next for Aaron Gate

11 minutes to read
Aaron Gate was named New Zealand flagbearer for the closing ceremony after winning four golds. Photo / Getty

Aaron Gate was named New Zealand flagbearer for the closing ceremony after winning four golds. Photo / Getty

Chris Rattue
By
Chris Rattue

Reporter

Aaron Gate created Kiwi sports history with four gold medals at the Commonwealth Games.

The Auckland cyclist - who is based in Spain - capped his brilliant campaign in England by winning the road race,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.