Mercedes Team driver Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen share a laugh during a news conference at the Canadian Grand Prix. Photo / AP

Things could be about to get awkward for Formula One rivals Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen following the latest racism saga to hit the sport.

Former Formula One champion Nelson Piquet apologised to Hamilton today, saying the racial term he used about the Mercedes driver was "ill thought out" but was not meant to be offensive.

The 69-year-old Brazilian has faced heavy criticism this week over comments he made in Portuguese last November on a podcast where he referred to Hamilton as "neguinho," which means "little Black guy."

At the time Hamilton and Verstappen were locked in a tense battle for the 2021 title, won by the Dutchman in the final race in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton has had plenty of support from fellow drivers on social media over the last few days.

Verstappen has remained quiet in the wake of the comments. His girlfriend is Kelly Piquet - daughter of Nelson Piquet.

Max Verstappen and his girlfriend Kelly Piquet. Photo / GEtty

Piquet used the derogatory term three times during the interview as he discussed a crash between Hamilton — a seven-time F1 champion and the only Black driver in the sport — and Verstappen during last year's British Grand Prix.

"What I said was ill thought out, and I make no defense for it, but I will clarify that the term used is one that has widely and historically been used colloquially in Brazilian Portuguese as a synonym for 'guy' or 'person' and was never intended to offend," Piquet, who won three F1 titles in the 1980s, said in the statement.

"I would never use the word I have been accused of in some translations. I strongly condemn any suggestion that the word was used by me with the aim of belittling a driver because of his skin colour."

🚨 Nelson Piquet Sr. will not be allowed back into the F1 paddock according to sources inside F1❌#F1 #Motorsport — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) June 29, 2022

"I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver," Piquet added. "But the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct. Discrimination has no place in F1 or society and I am happy to clarify my thoughts in that respect."

After Piquet's comments resurfaced this week, Hamilton called for "archaic mindsets" to change, while F1 and governing body FIA both condemned the use of racist language.

"It's more than language. These archaic mindsets need to change and have no place in our sport. I've been surrounded by these attitudes and targeted my whole life," Hamilton tweeted on Tuesday. "There has been plenty of time to learn. Time has come for action."

The British GP is this weekend.

Meanwhile, Red Bull terminated the contract of Formula One test and reserve driver Jüri Vips yesterday for using a racial slur during an online gaming stream.

The 21-year-old Estonian was suspended by Red Bull last week pending an investigation into the language he used. Vips had apologized for his actions.

"Following its investigation into an online incident involving Juri Vips, Oracle Red Bull Racing has terminated Juri's contract as its test and reserve driver," Red Bull tweeted. "The team does not condone any form of racism."

Vips stepped in for Red Bull's F1 driver Sergio Pérez in the first practice session for the Spanish Grand Prix last month and finished last.

Vips has three podium finishes this season for the Hitech Grand Prix team in the F2 championship.

The case has similarities to that of Kyle Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion who was suspended in 2020 for using a racial slur while playing a video game. He was dropped by his sponsors and fired by Chip Ganassi Racing, but spent time immersed in diversity programs before returning.

- With AP