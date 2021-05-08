Former Warriors centre Krisnan Inu under investigation for comments supporting Jarryd Hayne

Former NRL superstar Jarryd Hayne jailed for five years and nine months for sexual assault. Video / ABC News

Jarryd Hayne's former teammate Krisnan Inu is under investigation by his club after his comments surrounding the fallen NRL star's sentencing this week.

It comes just one day after rugby league star Tony Williams was sacked by his New York club after making "appalling" social media posts about the victim in Hayne's sexual assault case.

The ex-superstar of Australian sport will be jailed for at least three years and eight months without parole for sexually assaulting a woman in her Newcastle home in 2018. He was given a maximum sentence of five years and nine months.

Hayne had been found guilty of two counts of sexual intercourse without consent.

The convicted sex offender has launched an appeal against his conviction.

Hayne's supporters have stuck by him after the conviction, with Inu and Williams both posting messages on social media that sparked outrage.

The comments made by Inu, who joined the Warriors from the Eels after the 2010 NRL season and played 21 games for the club, are now the subject of an investigation from his Super League team Salford, where he is playing in the UK.

The club has announced Inu's comments are being reviewed.

"We are aware of the social media activity of one of our players over the last 24 hours," the club wrote in a brief statement posted to the club's official Twitter account.

"An internal investigation is underway and there will be no further comment from the club at this time."

Inu, who also played six tests for the Kiwis, appeared to attack the victim in Hayne's case before seemingly offering a vague apology hours late on Instagram.

"Not enough words can express how I'm feeling for my lil bro," Inu wrote.

"Don't think justice was served to it's proper intent. To the so called victim. Hope you actually get the help you need, because the things that was said about my boy, wasn't what he's about. Never has, never will be.

"I'm praying for you my Uso. Keep your faith strong like it has been, and let your loved ones come together to help look after your family. Love you Bula.

"And to his loving family, if there's anything youse need, I got youse."

Inu later attempted to clarify his message on Instagram.

Inu later attempted to clarify his message on Instagram.

Williams, meanwhile, last week became the highest profile player to sign with the North American Rugby League after announcing his move to the New York Freedom.

The club announced Friday that the contract has now been torn up.

In an official statement posted on Twitter, the club wrote: "In light of comments made by Tony Williams regarding the sentencing of Jarryd Hayne, New York Freedom can confirm that the contract between Tony and the club has been terminated.





We cannot control what others do, but we can control how we respond. In light of the comments made by Tony Williams, his contract with New York Freedom has been terminated.



New York Freedom condemns Tony's comments.

"New York Freedom condemns Tony's comments.

"And his opinions are not the opinions of New York Freedom or any party involved with the club.

"Tony spoke for himself via his own social media channel of which the club has no control.

"New York Freedom understands the hurt caused by these comments and takes this issue very seriously.

"As a club we are dedicated to growing the great sport of rugby league and are committed to it always being an inclusive, safe and family-oriented environment.

"In light of the comments made by Tony Williams, his contract with New York Freedom has been terminated."

Williams had posted a message to his Instagram Story after Hayne was sentenced on Thursday, claiming the Parramatta great was innocent.

"Fn dogs," Williams wrote.

"To all Haynsy's family and friends stay strong for him and let God do he's thing I love you all … God always prevails.

"Before I let this be just want to congratulate the victim and the so called justice system you've sent an innocent brotherly to jail away from he's kids you bunch of flops … that's all respectfully."

But after the day of criticism and getting his contract torn up, Williams took to Instagram again.

"To anyone that I may of offended I speak from the heart and most of time it's out of anger a brother has been convicted," he wrote. "It isn't easy to take."

"For people that know me know that I'm loyal and loving and sometimes gets the best of me but will never leave a brothers back when he needs me to hold him up.

"I apologise for the choice of words I used and to anyone that I have hurt. To all the friends and family stay in it and a lot of love to you all.. esp to people that support me..Sorry."

Williams played alongside Hayne at the Parramatta Eels in 2008, finishing his NRL career with 170 matches and 50 tries.