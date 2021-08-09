Former teammate and fellow Olympians pay tribute to Olivia Podmore after 24-year-old's shock death

Olivia Podmore celebrates winning the women's sprint final at last year's National Track Cycling Championships. Photo / Getty

A number of Kiwi Olympians have paid tribute to Olivia Podmore on social media, as the New Zealand sporting community grapples with the shock loss of the 24-year-old.

Podmore, who represented New Zealand and the 2016 Rio Olympics, died suddenly on Monday.

Her former teammate Natasha Hansen took to Facebook to share her heartbreak.

"Liv, I'm devastated to have to be writing this. You have broken so many hearts today," she wrote in the post.. "We have been through many ups and downs together and shared in so many highs and lows... The last couple of years has been so great to reconnect on a deeper level but I am devastated that this has come to such a sudden end. I cannot fathom the pain your family and closest friends must be feeling right now, but I hope they are comforted by the fact that you are loved by so many and have touched so many hearts. They are in all our thoughts and prayers. Your beauty will be forever remembered... Rest peacefully gorgeous girl. Olivia Podmore OLY #1333"

A number of Kiwi Olympians such as Dame Valerie Adams, Tyla Nathan-Wong and Olivia Chance commented on the NZ Team's Instagram post with black hearts, prayer hands and fern emojis.

Olympic runner Angie Petty commented, "Absolutely heartbreaking. Sending love to her family," while Commonwealth Games hammer throw champion Julia Radcliffe wrote, "hope you've found some peace Liv, moe mai ra".

My heart breaks 💔 for the lose of a young life. Sorry you were in pain. #RIP @livpodmore #NZcycling #Olympian Please reach out if you feel alone, are hurting, feel lost or helpless. — Anna Meares (@AnnaMeares) August 9, 2021

Podmore won silver in the team sprint and bronze in the time trial at the Junior World Champs in Astana in 2015. She was also the 2017 national keirin champion.

In an Instagram post earlier on Monday - since removed - Podmore outlined the pressures of competing at the highest level.

"Sport is an amazing outlet for so many people, it's a struggle, it's a fight but it's so joyous," she wrote.

"The feeling when you win is unlike any other, but the feeling when you lose, when you don't get selected even when you qualify, when your injured, when you don't meet society's expectations such a owning a house, marriage, kids all because [you're] trying to give everything to your sport is also unlike any other."



In a statement on Monday evening, Cycling New Zealand said its riders and staff "are deeply saddened with the loss of one of our young cyclists".

"Olivia was a much loved and respected rider in our Cycling New Zealand squad.

"At this time we are providing support to our staff and riders, the cycling community and those that were close to Olivia.

"Cycling New Zealand extend our deepest sympathies to Olivia's family at this time and we ask that media respect the privacy of Olivia's family, friends and our riders."

Where to get help:

• 0800 543 354 (0800 LIFELINE) or free text 4357 (HELP) (available 24/7)

• https://www.lifeline.org.nz/services/suicide-crisis-helpline

• YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633

• NEED TO TALK? Free call or text 1737 (available 24/7)

• KIDSLINE: 0800 543 754 (available 24/7)

• WHATSUP: 0800 942 8787 (1pm to 11pm)

• DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757 or TEXT 4202

• NATIONAL ANXIETY 24 HR HELPLINE: 0800 269 4389