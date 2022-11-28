The Black Ferns celebrate winning the Women's Rugby World Cup against England. Photo / Dean Purcell

Former Black Fern Hannah Porter has been appointed to the newly created role of Head of Women’s High Performance at New Zealand Rugby.

Porter helped oversee the Black Ferns successful World Cup campaign after being seconded from High Performance Sport New Zealand (HPSNZ) throughout 2022, where she worked as a Performance Team Leader.

In her new role, Porter will oversee the Black Ferns, Black Ferns Sevens, collaborate with Super Rugby Aupiki clubs and lead the development of player pathways to these programmes.

Porter played 22 Tests for the Black Ferns between 2000 and 2008, including winning two Rugby World Cup titles. She played six tournaments for the Black Ferns Sevens, including captaining the side at the 2009 Rugby World Cup Sevens. Porter went on to hold manager and campaign manager roles for both teams across several years after retiring from playing.

Porter said she is looking forward to continuing her work in rugby.

“I’m really excited to be part of the long-term, sustainable success of the women’s game here in New Zealand. We have a women’s high performance and talent strategy that is due to be completed early next year that will drive a lot of the work in this space and ensure we build an aligned, connected and innovative system.

“I’m incredibly thankful to HPSNZ and the experience I’ve had working with them, learning from different sports, campaigns and systems has been hugely valuable.”

New Zealand Rugby General Manager of Professional Rugby and Performance Chris Lendrum said it is a fantastic outcome to secure Porter in a full-time role in rugby.

“Coming off the back of an amazing Black Ferns campaign, we know we have a huge opportunity to grow the women’s professional game and the performance structures to enable sustained success and world class playing and training environments.

“We know we have a lot of work to do. Hannah’s passion and expertise, combined with increased people and financial resource in this area, will be essential in delivering this,” said Lendrum.

“I would like to thank HPSNZ for their support in releasing Hannah to work with NZR and the Black Ferns in 2022.”

Porter will work alongside Mike Anthony who will continue to oversee the men’s high performance teams and system.