Former Black Cap Chris Cairns on life support in Australia

Chris Cairns in London in November 2015. Photo / Chris Gorman

Former Black Cap Chris Cairns has reportedly collapsed in Australia and is on life support.

It is understood Cairns suffered a major medical emergency - an aortic dissection - in Canberra last week. This is when a tear occurs in the inner layer of the body's main artery.

He will be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney soon.

He has reportedly undergone several operations while in hospital, but has not responded to treatment as hoped.

Cairns, 51, the son of Black Cap legend Lance Cairns, was a right-hand batsman and fast-medium bowler. He was known as one of the finest all-rounders of his generation.

Cairns played 62 test matches, 215 one day internationals and two T20s for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006. He went on to become a commentator with Sky Sport.

Cairns has been living and working in Canberra with his wife Mel and their children for several years.

He has been the chief executive of SmartSportz, a company specialising in virtual sport.

Cairns had to rebuild his life after walking out of Southwark Crown Court in London in 2015 after being found not guilty of perjury and perverting the course of justice charges in relation to match-fixing allegations.

