Former All Blacks Dan Carter and Steve Devine recreate iconic Vortex Mega Howler advertisement

Dan Carter has recreated the greatest ad of all time. Photo / Facebook

2021 has finally delivered the reboot the world needed.

Dan Carter has recreated his iconic – and extremely cringe – 2003 Vortex Mega Howler advertisement with fellow former All Black Steve Devine.

Almost two decades after the ad first aired on New Zealand television, Carter and Devine teamed up to make Kiwis "feel the power" once again as part of a Movember fundraising challenge.

Devine, the former All Blacks halfback who is now a firefighter, promised to remake the ad with Carter if donations reached $5000, a target that was easily reached.

Devine's Movember page has raised over $8000 for men's health so far.

Here's a reminder of the iconic 2003 ad:

And the new version: