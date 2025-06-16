New Zealand football fans will be unable to watch the Uefa European Women’s Championship next month as Kiwi broadcasters have declined the opportunity to stream the event.
The pinnacle European football tournament in Switzerland, starting on July 3, will stream across 138 countries, including 44 in Europe – but NewZealand, Japan, China, South Korea, Indonesia and the other Pacific Island nations have missed out.
It comes two years after Aotearoa co-hosted the Fifa Women’s World Cup with Australia, breaking significant attendance records and garnering increased interest in the women’s game.
“For TVNZ as a free, commercially funded broadcaster, we’re not in a position to be able to secure all sports rights. We pick and choose, and our decisions will always be based on what rights are available in market, where we can support local, and what our audience would like to see.”
Sky Sport, which secured the broadcast rights to the Women’s Fifa World Cup in 2023, said: “As with all rights decisions, we consider a variety of factors to ensure we are making choices that make financial and strategic sense.”
Sky said the significant time zone difference between Switzerland and New Zealand was a key consideration when assessing the “potential viewership and engagement”.
The comment contradicts their broadcast of this month’s men’s Uefa Nations League, where kickoff was at 7am.
Bonnie Jansen is a multimedia journalist in the NZME sports team. She was named New Zealand’s Best Up and Coming journalist in 2025. She’s a football commentator and co-host of the Football Fever podcast and was part of the Te Rito cadetship scheme before becoming a fulltime journalist.