Sky Sport, which secured the broadcast rights to the Women’s Fifa World Cup in 2023, said: “As with all rights decisions, we consider a variety of factors to ensure we are making choices that make financial and strategic sense.”

Sky said the significant time zone difference between Switzerland and New Zealand was a key consideration when assessing the “potential viewership and engagement”.

The comment contradicts their broadcast of this month’s men’s Uefa Nations League, where kickoff was at 7am.

The Euros group stage fixtures are scheduled mainly for 4am and 7am NZT.

Warner Bros Discovery, which operates Three NOW, also told the Herald it didn’t consider owning the coverage.

Uefa – which has been approached for comment – is reporting that this tournament is expected to be the most impactful yet, following an unprecedented event in England three years ago.

It is anticipating a total attendance of 550,000 fans, with roughly 137,000 of them being international fans. It’s expected to deliver €192 million ($319m) of activity to the Swiss economy.

The final in 2022 between England and Germany at Wembley saw 87,192 spectators, the largest crowd ever for a Women’s Euro match.

Aitana Bonmatí (Spain), Alexia Putellas (Spain), Alessia Russo (England), Vivianne Miedema (Netherlands) and Caroline Graham Hansen (Norway) are all set to star in the 2025 edition.

Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmatí will look to carry Spain to more silverware. Photo / Photosport

England’s Lionesses, the defending champions and World Cup runners-up, have been placed in Group D. Touted as the pool of death, they’ll take on France, the Netherlands and Wales.

Group A is made up of hosts, Switzerland, Iceland, Norway and Finland.

World Champions Spain are in Group B with Portugal, Belgium and Italy.

Germany, Denmark, Poland and Sweden make up Group C.

