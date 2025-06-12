Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Media Insider

Media Insider: TV3 future in spotlight under WBD’s big global changes; Sky, NZR and a new TV rights deal; Shortland St eyes life support again; Creative ad agency cuts

Shayne Currie
By
NZME Editor-at-Large·NZ Herald·
16 mins to read

Leigh Hart shares insights into his unique sense of humour, creative process, new projects and future plans.

TV3 staff face a renewed period of uncertainty; NZR and Sky close to rugby rights deal; Shorty St eyes life support again; Cutbacks at creative advertising agency; Kiwi PR agencies win big on global stage.

The future of TV3 (Three) is once again in the spotlight, with parent company Warner

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Media Insider

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Media Insider

Media Insider: Comedy and business - Leigh Hart's unique career