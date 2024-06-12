The New Zealand men's over-40 side ahead of the final against England. Photo / Supplied

An over-40s New Zealand football team including a swathe of players from Hawke’s Bay have fallen just short of glory at the Seniors World Cup in Thailand.

The annual invitational competition has been running since 2006 and is organised by the Seniors Football Association of Thailand, initially set up to boost tourism and promote football in Thailand.

It has grown a good reputation over the years and New Zealand reached the final of the competition for the first time on Saturday, facing reigning champions England.

They eventually went down 1-0 in the final - following a scrappy goal from a corner in the second half - but player Ersel Kizilay, from Hawke’s Bay, said it was a great experience.

“It was just amazing. Last year we were in the semis and we lost against Australia,” he said, of going one better this year.

“It is a feeling that you can’t buy - especially the bus ride back from the semis, when we reached the final, it was an amazing feeling.”

The week-long tournament included eight teams and all players had to be over 40.

At least three players aged over 50 had to be on the pitch at all times.

New Zealand finished second in their pool - after losing to Iran then beating Laos and Taiwan - to reach the semifinals.

Ersel Kizilay (right) mixing with young footballers in Thailand, which he said was a highlight. Photo / Supplied

They then defeated Australia in their semifinal during a penalty shootout following a 0-0 draw.

The England team they faced in the final included a few ex-professional players, including the likes of former English Premier League player Barry Hayles, who played for Fulham.

A big part of the tournament was mixing with young local players at the football venue near Bangkok.

Kizilay said that included handing out football gear they brought over as gifts, training with the children, and “getting the kids inspired”.

Hawke’s Bay players who took part in the Kiwi seniors’ team included Kerry Bartlet (a founder of the side), Craig Ogborn, Julian Peach, Andrew Pickering, Chris McIvor, Regan Cameron and Kizilay. The Kiwi team is pulled together each year by a core group.

Gary Hamilton-Irvine is a Hawke’s Bay-based reporter who covers a range of news topics including business, councils, breaking news and cyclone recovery. He formerly worked at News Corp Australia.