Robertson said his message over the next month was to “control what we can control”, which meant the next game.

“It’s very much a next game approach. So, let’s win the next game of football and then at 5’o’clock on Sunday we’ll see where we are in the league.

“Then we’ll do the same the following week.

“We are very much process-driven around just a game at a time. We performed well the last couple of games and Sunday is another opportunity to pick up three points.”

Napier City Rovers go into Sunday’s key match after having a week off having not qualified for the quarter-finals of the Chatham Cup.

Prior to the weekend away from the pitch, they had posted back-to-back wins over Upper Hutt City Football (5-0) and Island Bay (4-1).

Robertson said he had “mixed” feelings about having a full week off.

“Off the back of a good win, it would have been nice to have another game to get straight into.

“I think the players would have preferred to have kept playing.

“That being said, it was a good opportunity to have a mental refresh and give a few of the boys with niggles the weekend off. They’ve come back into training this week with a real focus.”

That training group has been minus captain Jim Hoyle and striker Jordan Annear.

Hoyle, who has again been consistently one of his side’s best in 2025, will miss the next four matches while he is honeymooning in Europe.

Annear ended his 12-month stint with Napier City Rovers in the 4-1 win over Island Bay, with the popular Englishman scoring in his final match before returning to the UK to live.

Robertson said while their presence would be missed, the benefit of having a “competitive squad” meant those who would take their places would do the job.

“It’s been difficult for me to select teams every week, which is a good problem to have.

“I’m confident that those players that are coming in will perform well. They’ve had opportunities at certain times of the season and performed well. and throughout the year they’ve trained at a good level too.”

Two recent recruits will also be keen to continue their impressive form since being signed by Napier City Rovers in June.

Italian-born Kiwi striker Eric Kostandini Ziu has been a regular goal scorer since arriving after a stint playing in Australia.

Midfielder Jake Williams – a former New Zealand Under-17 international rep – joined the club after four years studying and playing in America.

“They’ve settled in well, added competition for places and they’ve got some good attributes,” Robertson said.

“Eric has come in and scored a few goals.

“Jake has added competition for places in the midfield and I thought he had a really good performance against Island Bay.

“They’re definitely two players that have come into the squad and added a lot of value.”

