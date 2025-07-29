Napier City Rovers need to win at least three of their final four games to qualify for the National League. Neil Reid reports
Ignoring the points table and going game-by-game is the mantra for Napier City Rovers as the Central League season hits crunch time.
The Bill Robertson-coached team sitsin fifth place on the points table with four matches to go; two competition points behind Western Suburbs.
A top-four finish is needed for Napier City Rovers – the only non-Wellington club in the Central League – if they want to secure a spot in New Zealand Football’s top-tier National League that kicks off later this year.
Napier City Rovers’ run home includes Sunday’s clash at Bluewater Stadium against Waterside Karori – a team involved in a tense battle to avoid relegation- before taking on second-placed Miramar Rangers, sixth-placed Petone FC and then league leaders Wellington Olympic.
Robertson said while their presence would be missed, the benefit of having a “competitive squad” meant those who would take their places would do the job.
“It’s been difficult for me to select teams every week, which is a good problem to have.
“I’m confident that those players that are coming in will perform well. They’ve had opportunities at certain times of the season and performed well. and throughout the year they’ve trained at a good level too.”