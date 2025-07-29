Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Game by game: Napier City Rovers’ National League hopes rest on four key matches

NZ Herald
4 mins to read

Footballer Sam Lack’s star has shone bright in 2025. Video / Neil Reid
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Napier City Rovers need to win at least three of their final four games to qualify for the National League. Neil Reid reports

Ignoring the points table and going game-by-game is the mantra for Napier City Rovers as the Central League season hits crunch time.

The Bill Robertson-coached team sits

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save