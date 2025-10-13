Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Football / Football World Cup

Fifa World Cup: Cape Verde make history with World Cup qualification

AFP
4 mins to read

Cape Verde players pose for a team photo ahead of a Fifa World Cup 2026 Africa qualifier. Photo / AFP

Cape Verde players pose for a team photo ahead of a Fifa World Cup 2026 Africa qualifier. Photo / AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Cape Verde beat Eswatini 3-0 today to secure a spot at the 2026 World Cup, booking their place in football’s global showpiece for the very first time.

The team from an archipelago off the coast of Senegal has about 550,000 inhabitants, making Cape Verde the country with the smallest population

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save