Just as Sky is now looking to take more traditional advertising revenue from TVNZ, the state broadcaster has now well and truly signalled it wants to open a new subscription TV revenue stream.

TVNZ has been developing the technology and platform to allow it to introduce pay-television as part of a five-year digital strategy.

TVNZ has maintained it will always be an ad-funded, free-to-air network first and foremost. But having the capability to bid for sports rights and special events - and charge audiences - is a critical new component in its business model and strategic intentions.

The men’s World Cup is the biggest sporting event on the planet - even ahead of the Olympics - with billions tuning in every four years.

Next year’s World Cup features an extended list of 48 teams, including New Zealand’s All Whites, playing 104 matches across 39 days.

Media Insider understands Sky and TVNZ were in a furious duel for the rights. TVNZ has not yet revealed the cost of an event pass.

“It’s a huge moment for TVNZ securing comprehensive rights to such a massive sporting occasion,” said TVNZ chief executive Jodi O’Donnell in a statement, timed to coincide with the company’s 6pm news.

TVNZ chief executive Jodi O'Donnell.

“Football is one of the fastest-growing sports in New Zealand. The UEFA EUROs and Wrexham FC matches saw big audiences for TVNZ.

“With the All Whites in the mix, we are so excited to bring the FIFA World Cup 26 to Kiwis next year and give them more opportunity to get swept up in football fever.

“Today’s announcement of a new pay TV service, offering New Zealanders the opportunity to buy a one-off event pass to the FIFA World Cup 26™, is a game-changer for TVNZ.

“Launching a pay product means TVNZ can competitively bid for and acquire more sports and serve it to audiences in the ways they want to watch it – whether it’s every moment live, or free-to-air on our channels.”

There has not yet been an announcement on who has won the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic rights - both Sky and TVNZ are understood to be in a battle for them.

Sky held the football World Cup rights in 2022, with some free-to-air coverage on Prime and Stuff.

The new football deal also gives TVNZ the rights to other Fifa tournaments, from as early as next month, including: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2025, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2025, FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025, FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup 2025, FIFA U-17 World Cup 2026, FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2026 and FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2026.

It says these tournaments will be broadcast free.

Editor-at-Large Shayne Currie is one of New Zealand’s most experienced senior journalists and media leaders. He has held executive and senior editorial roles at NZME including Managing Editor, NZ Herald Editor and Herald on Sunday Editor and has a small shareholding in NZME.