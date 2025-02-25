Captain Virgil van Dijk has urged Liverpool’s players and fans to make Anfield a “horrible” place for opponents during the Premier League title run-in.
Liverpool are 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal at the top of the table with 11 games remaining after Monday’s [NZT] 2-0 win at the home of champions Manchester City.
Arsenal have a game in hand but Arne Slot’s men are galloping towards a record-equalling 20th English top-flight title and have seven of their remaining league matches at Anfield.
Liverpool looked nervous during last week’s 2-1 home win against Wolves and have also dropped points recently against Everton and Aston Villa.
“I mentioned it after that [Wolves] game, that obviously it’s pretty normal, humans, there could be some anxious feelings kicking in,” Van Dijk said.