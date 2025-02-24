Amelia Kerr. Photo / Photosport

As a sign of cricket’s widening split between club and country, White Ferns all-rounder Amelia Kerr will miss the upcoming Sri Lankan tour of New Zealand to play in India’s Women’s Premier League.

Kerr, 24, is currently in her second season with the Mumbai Indians in the WPL, after being signed in the league’s inaugural auction for NZ $192,000 in 2023.

But with the dates of the WPL clashing with Sri Lanka’s tour of three ODIs and three T20s, Kerr is unavailable for the White Ferns and will be allowed to fulfil her commitments to Mumbai.

Kerr’s absence is considerable for the White Ferns after she was named the ICC’s women’s cricketer and T20 player of the year for her 2024 achievements, which also included being player of the tournament for New Zealand’s World Cup win in the shortest format.

New Zealand losing players to India’s T20 league is nothing new. Recent years have seen the Black Caps forced to conclude New Zealand’s home summer without their best and brightest, who head to India to take up lucrative contracts with various franchises.