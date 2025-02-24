New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra today thanked his support staff and well-wishers for the care he received after a freak on-field accident, as he returned to action with a match-winning century that booked his side’s passage to the semifinals of the Champions Trophy.
Ravindra hit 112 as New Zealand marched into the semis with the team’s win over Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.
The result meant that India also advanced to the last four while Bangladesh and hosts Pakistan both crashed out of contention for a place in the semis in the 50-over tournament of the International Cricket Council (ICC).
Ravindra’s fourth ODI ton, on his Champions Trophy debut, sealed New Zealand’s chase of 237 with 23 balls and five wickets to spare.
The left-hander missed New Zealand’s opening victory over Pakistan after being hit by the ball on his forehead when fielding in a recent tri-series match against the same opponents.