“Yeah, definitely a freak accident,” Ravindra told reporters on Monday. “I think things like that don’t really happen too often.”

Rachin Ravindra celebrates his century during the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match between Bangladesh and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images

He said: “I’m very grateful to have a great support crew around me in terms of Black Caps set up, coaches and doc and physio that have been able to come out of it reasonably well and I’m extremely grateful for the love and support of everyone.”

Ravindra walked into bat with New Zealand in trouble at 15-2 and put on key stands including a 129-run fourth-wicket partnership with Tom Latham, who hit 55.

The knock came after Michael Bracewell returned figures of 4-26 with off-spin to restrict Bangladesh to 236-9.

“It’s obviously been interesting dealing with the return to play protocols and stuff,” said Ravindra.

“But having the support around me has been great and being able to come here and contribute to a win for the Black Caps, an environment that I hold dearly and I enjoy so much playing for ... it was cool to come back and really enjoy my cricket again after that weird moment.”

Ravindra’s latest knock re-affirmed his love for ICC events – he struck a ton on his ODI World Cup debut in 2023 and added another later in the tournament against Pakistan.

“He’s doing Rachin things I guess,” said skipper Mitchell Santner, who was full of praise for the 25-year-old who struck 12 fours and a six.

“He loves ICC events. Looks like he never left the game. He wasn’t as fluid as he’d have liked but when he gets going he’s tough to stop. His partnerships were good too.”

New Zealand play their final group match against India in Dubai on Sunday.